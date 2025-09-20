Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 95.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,836 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC stock opened at $297.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $215.08 and a 12-month high of $302.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.80.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

