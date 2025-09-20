Procyon Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,657,000 after buying an additional 289,579 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,444 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,461,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 95,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 47,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IWV opened at $377.98 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $378.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

