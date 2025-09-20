Procyon Advisors LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,534,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,556,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total transaction of $196,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total transaction of $445,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $181.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $631.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

