Procyon Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,616,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total value of $120,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $1,469,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $164.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $174.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

