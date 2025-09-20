Procyon Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,564,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $386,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $124.39. The stock has a market cap of $151.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.98.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $12,462,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $11,042,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

