Procyon Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,868,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,142.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,012.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $176.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $773.74 and a 12-month high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.07.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

