Procyon Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after purchasing an additional 978,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 22,011,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after acquiring an additional 498,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $739,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 299,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,388,498. The trade was a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

