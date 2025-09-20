Procyon Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 26,765 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in NIKE by 24.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 10,286,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $652,995,000 after buying an additional 1,988,547 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

NIKE Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

