Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 980.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 158,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 143,890 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 650.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 102,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Long sold 500,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $3,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,715,395 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,063.45. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh acquired 18,645,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,645,603 shares in the company, valued at $163,894,850.37. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 3.00. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.78.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

