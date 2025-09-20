Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in STERIS plc $STE

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,940. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Down 0.7%

STE opened at $248.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.01. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

