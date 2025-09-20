Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Citigroup upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

SOFI opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.93.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $519.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,184.86. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,715,157.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. This represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,614 shares of company stock worth $3,452,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

