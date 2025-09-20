Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,547,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,788,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,673,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. UBS Group raised Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Tudor Pickering raised Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Venture Global news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $20,561,011. 86.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Venture Global Stock Performance

Venture Global stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.52. Venture Global, Inc. has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 50.0%.

About Venture Global

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

