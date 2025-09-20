Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $104,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 583.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGO opened at $83.64 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGO shares. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

In related news, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 291,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,778,749.28. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

