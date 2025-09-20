Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 33.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $193.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.17 and a 200 day moving average of $198.39. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

