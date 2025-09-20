Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 10,553 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 244.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9%

HLT stock opened at $268.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.14 and a 200 day moving average of $250.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.