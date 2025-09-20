Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of Kirby Corporation $KEX

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of KEX opened at $83.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Corporation has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Kirby’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

