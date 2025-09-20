Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Transdigm Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Transdigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,550.00 to $1,385.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,599.73.

TDG stock opened at $1,281.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,432.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,413.51. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director Michael Graff sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.10, for a total transaction of $2,467,696.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,724.40. This represents a 47.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $25,668,361. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

