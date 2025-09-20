Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 3,520 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 71,740 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz SE grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.37. The stock has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

