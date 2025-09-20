Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 5,942 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $817.67.

REGN opened at $591.99 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $567.77 and a 200 day moving average of $575.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

