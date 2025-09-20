Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 679 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Novem Group bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $406.93 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TT. UBS Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

