Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 897 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Kenvue alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,606,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,882,000 after buying an additional 633,461 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,346,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,920,000 after buying an additional 1,750,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,912,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,395,000 after buying an additional 2,597,920 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,828,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,456,000 after buying an additional 2,961,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).