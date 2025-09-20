Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 90 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total value of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,926,483 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.04%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
