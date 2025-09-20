Procyon Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.03 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 465.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.