Procyon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 162,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 470,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 227,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after acquiring an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.13 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

