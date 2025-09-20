Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 22,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 811.6% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $162.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $167.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.