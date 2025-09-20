Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.