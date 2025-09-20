Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $72.53.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.