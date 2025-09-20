Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $268.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $242.26 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $228.54 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.47. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $1,557,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,402,135.52. This represents a 22.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,062 shares of company stock worth $32,217,635 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.