Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Trims Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,445,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 129,957 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 13.2% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $228,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $184.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 143,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,747.80. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

