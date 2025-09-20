Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,511,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,267,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,108,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,381,000 after acquiring an additional 451,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 11,356,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,813,000 after buying an additional 992,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,112,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,644,000 after buying an additional 123,501 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of O stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on O shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.