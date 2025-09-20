Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,667,000 after buying an additional 55,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.27.

RGA opened at $186.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

