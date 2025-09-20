Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on REPL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.51. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Replimune Group news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $49,156.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at $721,556.16. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,833,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237,185 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,223,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 854,346 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 987,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after buying an additional 37,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 950,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 80,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

