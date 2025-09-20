ResMed Inc. $RMD Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 954,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,310,000 after purchasing an additional 212,201 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $273.45 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.92 and a 1-year high of $293.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.14.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

In other ResMed news, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total value of $739,282.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,588 shares of company stock worth $5,289,241 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ResMed from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

