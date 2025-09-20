Reviewing Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) and FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Volatility and Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of FRP shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of FRP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 12.59% 1.15% 0.74% Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $41.77 million 11.21 $6.39 million $0.28 87.50 Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd $133.50 million 4.48 $74.68 million N/A N/A

This table compares FRP and Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd has higher revenue and earnings than FRP.

Summary

FRP beats Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development; and acquires, constructs, and develops primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings. The Multifamily segment owns, leases, and manages buildings through joint ventures. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Shenzhen Investment Hldgs Bay Area Dvlpmt Co. Ltd. Sponsrd

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. It also operates toll expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway. In addition, the company is involved in the land development and utilization project activities. The company was formerly known as Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Shenzhen Investment International Capital Holdings Infrastructure Co., Ltd.

