Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at D. Boral Capital

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by D. Boral Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 36.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.04.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVPH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

