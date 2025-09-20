Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,839,029,289.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

