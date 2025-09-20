Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.13, for a total value of $8,543,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,453.49. This represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total transaction of $127,180.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $347.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.