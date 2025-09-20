Royal Bank Of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $510.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $502.55 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $272.67 and a 52 week high of $517.98. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.31, a P/E/G ratio of 118.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock worth $67,337,728 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,191.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

