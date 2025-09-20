RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. RTG Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 114,230 shares traded.

RTG Mining Trading Up 16.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The company has a market cap of C$45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of -0.57.

RTG Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTG Mining Inc is into the mining and exploration business. It is focused on high-grade, low operating cost gold projects. Some of its minor exploration and evaluation assets are held in Africa, all of the company’s other significant assets are located in the Philippines. The organization’s principal asset and focus are the Mabilo Project located in Camarines Norte Province, Eastern Luzon, Philippines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.