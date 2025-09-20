S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 1,292 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, September 12th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total transaction of $4,972,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,410 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,747.80. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,020,022 shares of company stock valued at $677,418,500. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

