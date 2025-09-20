SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

SABS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.54. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABS. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

