SAP SE $SAP Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,869,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $267.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.45. The company has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $217.51 and a 12-month high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

