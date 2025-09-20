SAP SE $SAP Stake Boosted by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in SAP by 412.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SAP by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SAP opened at $267.13 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $217.51 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $328.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.45.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 14.84%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

