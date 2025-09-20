Science Applications International Co. $SAIC Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 107.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SAIC opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.96. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

