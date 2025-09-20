Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.
Sector 10 Price Performance
About Sector 10
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sector 10
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Love Musk’s $1B Buy, 1 Reason to Be Bearish
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Azure Leads While AI Excitement Fuels Microsoft Stock
- About the Markup Calculator
- Darden Restaurants: A Textbook Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.