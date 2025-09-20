Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares.

Sector 10 Price Performance

About Sector 10

(Get Free Report)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.