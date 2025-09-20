Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SMLR. Wall Street Zen lowered Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Semler Scientific from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $29.18 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The firm has a market cap of $432.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $5.31. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 86.20%.The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semler Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $46,502,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 226.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 109,951 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Semler Scientific by 112.0% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 100,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.