ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. ServiceTitan has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39.

In related news, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total transaction of $354,966.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.04, for a total transaction of $354,966.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,869,438 shares of company stock worth $211,021,131. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceTitan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 1,005.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceTitan by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.