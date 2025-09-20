Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 157 price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Begbies Traynor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 152.33.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Performance

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 122 on Friday. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 83.08 and a one year high of GBX 128.16. The company has a market cap of £193.96 million, a PE ratio of 3,210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.79, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.32.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 11 EPS for the quarter. Begbies Traynor Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Begbies Traynor Group will post 10.1495972 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Begbies Traynor Group

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Mark Fry sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124, for a total value of £138,880. Insiders own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

