Short Interest in IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Drops By 21.9%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.3 days.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAF stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. IMI has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.50.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, an engineering company, engages in the design, manufacturing, and servicing of engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers engineering protects for extreme temperatures and pressure environments; supplying flow control solutions in critical applications, including liquified natural gas (LNG) production, upstream oil and gas facilities, petrochemical processes, biopharma processing, combined cycle and nuclear power, marine, and other process industries; and installs severe service valves for supporting critical industrial plants and processes.

