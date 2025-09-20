Short Interest in Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Increases By 22.9%

Kingfisher PLC (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,400 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGFHY. UBS Group began coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kingfisher to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Shares of KGFHY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.26.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.